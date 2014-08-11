PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 11

SHANGHAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China has made its first effort to coordinate property registration in urban and rural regions to help protect farmers’ rights and improve the government’s efficiency. Such registration has been divided because of administrative turf.

- China’s monetary policy is not likely to be further loosened in the second half of this year compared with the first half as the government’s targeted easing has checked the slowdown in the country’s economic growth, the newspaper said in a commentary.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Zhengzhou became the latest Chinese city to lift property controls to support a cooling market and help safeguard the country’s economic growth.

- China has nearly completed a clean-up of regional equity trading venues and regulators are set to issue new regulations to govern local stock trading practices before the end of this year.

- China is poised to hold its first-ever commodity futures innovations conference in September.

CHINA DAILY

- China’s police plan to put greater focus on investigating emigrants who have obtained citizenship abroad but have not cancelled their Chinese household registration, as part of government efforts against graft.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- The disciplinary commission of the ruling Communist Party of China has opened a special web page for citizens to inform about officials using public funds to send moon cakes as gifts during the forthcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, in the party’s latest move to fight against corruption.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)