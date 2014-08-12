FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 12
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 12, 2014 / 1:20 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The shareholders of Hong Yuan Securities Co Ltd have agreed to be bought by Shenyin Wanguo Securities, it said in a public filing.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Assets of Chinese trusts stood at more than 12 trillion yuan ($1.95 trillion) at the end of June, according to figures released by the Chinese Trustee Association. The June figure shows a decrease of 240 billion yuan from a month earlier, the first monthly fall seen in the industry.

CHINA DAILY

- Authorities in Tianjin are probing local real-estate agents on suspicion of price collusion, following public complaints of price fixing. The investigation shows that authorities are not exclusively focused on foreign companies, experts told the paper.

- The UK launched a 24-hour priority visa service in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou on Monday. The move to simplify the application process was made to attract more Chinese visitors.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (1 US dollar = 6.1528 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.