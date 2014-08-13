PRESS DIGEST -China - Aug 13

SHANGHAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Chinese commercial banks have announced plans to issue bonds worth more than 200 billion yuan ($32.5 billion) so far this year, stepping up debt issuance to help boost their capital adequacy ratios in compliance with global rules on bank capital known as Basel III.

- Local governments may loosen property controls further while regulators may encourage banks to offer discounts on loans for first-home buyers as the authorities appear to increasingly tend to move to bolster China’s weakening real estate market, sources said.

CHINA‘S DAILY

- The Chinese team helping to fight the Ebola virus has denied a report that eight Chinese medical workers who treated patients suffering from the deadly Ebola virus have been placed in quarantine in Sierra Leone.

- Two international subsidiaries of China Mobile Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd are joining a $300 million project to lay down a new underwater cable in the Pacific, which will connect Asia and North America.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Recent comments by U.S. President Barack Obama that China has failed to play an active role in Iraq can only embarrass the United States, who was an “intruder” in the Iraqi war and had thus been the cause of troubles there, the newspaper, the mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party of China, said in a commentary.

