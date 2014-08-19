FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-China - Aug 19
August 19, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-China - Aug 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China’s real estate market will not collapse because fundamental demand is rigid, said the chief economist of the State Information Center, a unit of the National Development and Reform Commission, at a forum.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The Shenzhen Stock Exchange will start testing a stock option trial programme on Sept. 9.

CHINA DAILY

- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday China would build new classes of more credible and competitive media and integrate traditional media with new media.

SHANGHAI DAILY

Shanghai’s consumer watchdog found high levels of cancer-causing formaldehyde in children’s Arena brand swimwear made by Shanghai Decente Business Co Ltd.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Communists need to conduct reform with courage. If the Party cannot reform, then it will find itself in a blind alley, the newspaper said in a commentary.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
