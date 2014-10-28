PRESS DIGEST- China - Oct 28

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China should select a number of qualified cities to develop free trade zones following the progress made in Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ), President Xi Jinping said during a meeting on Monday.

- China should be cautious about selling state assets too cheaply if it sells shares through private placement and should also develop supervision systems, State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council’s Director Chu Xuping said while discussing the main challenges for the ongoing mixed ownership reform.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China’s Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone(FTZ) should increase foreign businesses’ access by updating the negative list and introduce taxation systems which are in line with international standards for foreign investment, accounting agency PricewaterhouseCoopers said in an assessment report.

- China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) will encourage banks to establish branches in Tibet and will provide preferential credit policy to support its development, said CBRC’s President Shang Fulin during a meeting on Tibet’s financial development.

CHINA DAILY

- A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between U.S. pharmaceutical firm Johnson & Johnson and Shanghai Ruijin Hospital, to promote scientific research.

- Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd plans to set up a dairy manufacturing operation in China, it said on Monday.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Meeting the cultural needs of people and promoting well-being are the Chinese Communist Party’s governance goals as these will also act as guarantees for the party’s sustainable political leadership, the party mouthpiece said in a commentary

