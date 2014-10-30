PRESS DIGEST- China - Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Net profits at nine listed banks in the first three months of the year rose 9 percent from a year early, but their non-performing loan ratios jumped 35.5 percent, according to the newspaper’s calculations.

- The World Bank said in a report that China’s economic growth is expected to slow to 7.4 percent for this year.

CHINA DAILY

- A credible and trusted judiciary is the last line of defence for fairness and justice in society, an editorial said. Whether or not the Communist Party’s latest decision to govern in accordance with law can bear fruit rests ultimately on whether or not it can build a government which is in awe of the law, it said.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China’s twin-engine ARJ21 regional jet began a month-long set of trial flights at more than 10 airports in the country’s southwest to test its reliability before starting commercial flights early next year.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Cadres and the masses, and especially leaders at all levels, should take the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the rule of law, and promote the national governance system and the modernization of governance to achieve the great Chinese dream of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and to provide effective legal protections, an editorial said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Compiled by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney in Shanghai; Editing by Anand Basu)