PRESS DIGEST - China - Nov.4

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) -

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China’s government departments are drafting policy to support financial institutions, particularly banks, to quicken the write-off of non-performing loans, the newspaper reported.

- The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will formulate a five-year plan for the robotics industry to boost development of this emerging sector.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Chinese banks, which halted the sales of private-equity products in 2013 due to a slump in China’s stock market, restarted the sales following the recent rally, accelerating financial funds from banks enter the market.

- Non-financial institutions with real fund-raising needs are qualified to enter China’s interbank bond market by conducting trade in the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange, the newspaper reported.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Beijing is setting up more checkpoints, rural roadblocks and police stations to ensure security during the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) week, according to an official with the Beijing Municipal Security Bureau.

- The Shanghai People’s Procuratorate issued the first judicial guidelines for criminal cases involving Shanghai’s Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ) recently, the newspaper reported.

CHINA DAILY

- Pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong will jeopardize the launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, said an official of a top think tank on Monday.

- Sony Mobile Communication Inc, a subsidiary of Sony Corp , will cut about 15 percent of its jobs in China and stop producing smartphones only targeted at the Chinese customer.

- Lei Chunian, a hero of the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake, was charged by a local court for cheating more than 460,000 yuan ($75,190) from 21 people on Monday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (1 US dollar = 6.1178 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)