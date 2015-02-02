FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST -China - Feb 2
February 2, 2015 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST -China - Feb 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China’s 2015 rural policy, for which an outline was issued on Sunday, is likely to quicken the pace of the country’s farm reforms, said an editorial in the newspaper, the ruling Communist Party of China’s mouthpiece.

CHINA DAILY

- Turnout for the first major march, organised by the opposition camp in Hong Kong after the “Occupy” protest, was lower than expected as the government called for a rational, pragmatic and inclusive attitude to forge consensus for election reform.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China’s policy to keep the yuan relatively stable means the Chinese currency should have only limited room to depreciate despite its recent falls in line with global emerging market currencies, economists said.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The Shenzhen-Hong Kong connect, that would allow traders from the two cities to trade in the other’s stock market, will be modelled after the Shanghai-Hong Kong connect, Wu Lijun, head the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, said during a recent visit to Hong Kong.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- A slew of companies have published their share issue prospectuses after the China Securities Regulatory Commission on Friday approved a new batch of 24 initial public offerings (IPOs) to be launched.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1=6.25 Yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
