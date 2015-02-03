PRESS DIGEST -China - Feb 3

SHANGHAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Plagiarism in WeChat would kill innovation and destroy the mobile, text and voice messaging communication service developed by Tencent, People’s Daily said in an editorial.
- China will soon launch three new free trade zones, in Tianjin, Fujian and Guangdong, and expand the Shanghai free trade zone, the newspaper said, citing unidentified sources.
- Analysts expect China’s listed banks to post net profit growth of around 8 percent, with bad loan ratios trending higher.
- BYD Co Ltd has obtained regulatory approval to set up an auto finance unit, the company said.
- Shanghai has raised the bar for buyers of new energy vehicles to obtain free car plates, requiring that applicants must own fixed parking lots and charging poles, according to dealers.
- Of the 145 central government-owned companies in China that have so far published preliminary earnings statements, more than 30 are expected to make a loss in 2014, the newspaper said, citing data it compiled.
