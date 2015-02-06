PRESS DIGEST - China - Feb 6

SHANGHAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Sixteen listed brokerages said in their January earnings reports that their net profit soared 211 percent to 6.46 billion yuan ($73.58 million), exceeding market expectations.

- The State Council has approved a mixed ownership reform plan for the China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation, its subsidiaries said. China National Medicines Corporation will be among the first to take part, it said.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said it found corruption, such as misuse of power for money, during its November inspection of state-owned firms such as Dongfeng Motor Corporation and Shenhua Group.

- Twenty-four firms will issue new shares next week which are likely to see investors locking up 2 trillion yuan in anticipation.

CHINA DAILY

- China plans to take new measures to support the overseas expansion of its train makers CSR Corp and China CNR .

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Shanghai police have smashed a gang operation in Shanghai city and the province of Guangdong, seizing 2.4 tonnes of methamphetamine in the city’s largest ever drug bust.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2516 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Brenda Goh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)