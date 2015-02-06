PRESS DIGEST - China - Feb 6

SHANGHAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Sixteen listed brokerages said in their January earnings reports that their net profit soared 211 percent to 6.46 billion yuan ($73.58 million), exceeding market expectations.
- The State Council has approved a mixed ownership reform plan for the China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation, its subsidiaries said. China National Medicines Corporation will be among the first to take part, it said.
- The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said it found corruption, such as misuse of power for money, during its November inspection of state-owned firms such as Dongfeng Motor Corporation and Shenhua Group.
- Twenty-four firms will issue new shares next week which are likely to see investors locking up 2 trillion yuan in anticipation.
- China plans to take new measures to support the overseas expansion of its train makers CSR Corp and China CNR .
- Shanghai police have smashed a gang operation in Shanghai city and the province of Guangdong, seizing 2.4 tonnes of methamphetamine in the city’s largest ever drug bust.
