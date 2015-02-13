PRESS DIGEST - China - Feb 13

SHANGHAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Promoting stability and development are the keys to achieving economic and social development, the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee said on Thursday.

- China’s investor confidence index hit 67.7 percent in January, jumping 44.7 percent from a year earlier, China Securities Investors Protection Fund Ltd said in a report.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China’s insurance sector had 140 trillion yuan ($22.42 trillion) in assets at the end of 2014, up 28.5 percent from the previous year, the country’s insurance regulator said. Sixty-eight firms had a solvency ratio above 150 percent.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Shanghai authorities have urged firms that manufacture or process meat and dairy products to install surveillance cameras in the factory following a food safety scandal at a supplier to fast food firms such as McDonald’s and Yum Brands .

CHINA DAILY

- Jiamei Medical Group, China’s largest privately-owned chain of dental clinics, plans to use a backdoor listing to go public in 2015, said Liu Jia, the company’s chief executive.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2440 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Brenda Goh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)