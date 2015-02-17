PRESS DIGEST - China - Feb 17

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Shanghai Stock Exchange said it had launched a new pledge-style bond repurchases (repos) business on Monday to provide liquidity for the bond and asset-backed securities.

- China has not fallen into deflation, but the situation of its foreign trade in 2015 will be “complicated and grim,” Shen Danyang, spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Monday.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China’s banking exchange has posted a deficit for six consecutive months, according to data provider the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

SHANGHAI SECURITIES JOURNAL

- New government policies are expected to help the number of new energy vehicles in China hit 500,000 in the next five years, the Ministry of Science and Technology said. China currently has 74,763 of such vehicles.

CHINA DAILY

- The Buddhist Association of China has criticised the online auctioning off of privileged access to temples during the Spring Festival via Alibaba’s Taobao e-commerce website.

- Seven companies in Guangdong province were fined for employing child workers in the fourth quarter of last year. The firms were in the electronics, toy and jewellery manufacturing, and catering sectors.

