PRESS DIGEST - China - Feb 27

SHANGHAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China’s labour productivity in 2014 was 72,313 yuan ($11,554) per person, up 7 percent from the year before, according to data from China’s statistics bureau on Thursday.

- China will invest over 450 billion yuan ($71.90 billion) to construct expressways and connect up road systems, transportation officials told the paper on Thursday.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The Shenzhen Stock Exchange is making preparations for China’s shift from the current initial public offering (IPO) approval mechanism to a registration-based IPO system, a source close to the exchange told the paper.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China is launching unprecedented reforms, which is the fundamental way to purify and improve the Communist Party, the paper which acts as the mouthpiece for the Party said in an editorial.

CHINA DAILY

- China’s top anti-graft watchdog will set up eight new offices in central government departments this year to tighten supervision over officials, the watchdog’s deputy head said.

- U.S. law firms are investigating Chinese online lottery firm 500.com Ltd over allegations of insider trading and disclosure irregularities. The firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Police in Shanghai are looking for an executive at a peer-to-peer lender (P2P) accused of running off with 226 million yuan of investors’ money, officials told the state paper on Thursday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2587 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)