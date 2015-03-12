PRESS DIGEST-China - March 12

SHANGHAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China will release the details on its debt swap plan soon, said Zhu Guangyao, the vice finance minister, on Wednesday. China recently began allowing its local governments to swap a total of 1 trillion yuan ($159.71 billion) of their high-interest debts for lower-cost bonds.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Industrial Bank Co Ltd denied media reports that it would merge with Huafu Securities - a Chinese local brokerage firm - in a company filing published on Thursday, the paper reported.

CHINA DAILY

- International retailers’ market share in China dropped to 19 percent in 2014, down from 20 percent in 2013, the newspaper said, citing research by Kantar Worldpanel.

- The Green Ecological Silk Road Investment Fund, the first private-equity fund focused on environmental investments along China’s planned Silk Road, raised 30 billion yuan in its first round of fundraising, according to the newspaper.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China should strengthen its campaign to fight poverty by adopting new technologies such as ‘big data’ to increase the efficiency and accuracy of the anti-poverty campaign, an editorial in the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party said on Thursday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2613 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)