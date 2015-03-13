PRESS DIGEST - China - March 13

SHANGHAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China will extend the tenure of banks’ merger and acquisition loans to seven years from five, the China Bank Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said. A CBRC official said the commission would continue to support M&As in the manufacturing industry and in industries with excess capacity.

- Eight insurance companies were expected to invest more than 30 billion yuan ($4.79 billion) to build 18 nursing homes, said Huang Hong, vice chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC).

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The average amount of investment in the stock market by retail investors was 521,000 yuan in 2014, up 5.5 percent from a year earlier, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange said in a report.

GLOBAL TIMES

- The Dalai Lama shows no restraint in abusing his religious influence for political purposes and should know that any attempt to mess with reincarnation will make him a ‘double betrayer’ of both his motherland and his religion, the newspaper said in an editorial. History has proven that political struggles disguised by religion will ruin the reputation of a religion, it said.

CHINA DAILY

- Violence against mainland visitors in Hong Kong and so-called ‘parallel traders’ has triggered widespread concern among academics and even the most radical faction in the opposition camp.

PLA DAILY

- China’s President, Xi Jinping, on Thursday called to strengthen China’s national defence and the combativeness of the armed forces through greater civil-military integration, saying efforts must be made to ensure “coordinated, balanced and compatible development” of the country’s economic and national defence capabilities.

