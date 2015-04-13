PRESS DIGEST-China - April 13

SHANGHAI, April 13 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- A poll of several Chinese financial institutions told the newspaper the country’s GDP could average around 7 percent in the first quarter of the year.

- Trust firms which plan to list on China’s stock markets must have made a profit for the last three consecutive years, according to the country’s securities regulator. The combined net profit over the three-year period must be no less than 1 billion yuan ($161 million).

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- China’s disciplinary watchdog said it was investigating the chairman of China Mobile Ltd’s business in northern Shanxi province.

CHINA DAILY

- China has suspended top environmental officials in China’s northwestern Gansu province after a local firm was found to have dumped 83,000 tons of waste into the region’s Tengger desert.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Shanghai authorities will extend a scheme to rein in booming prices of properties near to popular schools, education officials said on Sunday. Families will need to live longer in the property before they can get their kids into local schools.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)