PRESS DIGEST-China - April 14

SHANGHAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The internationalisation of China’s yuan and the liberalisation of the country’s capital markets will gradually increase its capital market attractiveness to foreign investors, the newspaper said in a commentary.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Shanghai Bright Food Group and Shanghai Liangyou Group are working on restructuring plans in preparation for a merger, an unnamed source from Bright Dairy told the newspaper.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- China’s railway investments could hit a total of 3 trillion yuan ($482.69 billion) during the 13th five-year plan, the newspaper calculated.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd expects its 2015 results to beat the previous year‘s, the company’s Chairman, Wang Zhiqing, told reporters at a conference.

CHINA DAILY

- State-owned defence contractors such as China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp are racing to convert their military drones to enter the lucrative civilian drone market, industry insiders said.

- Jiangsu province has issued new staff management rules to curb nepotism.

- Government officials from six districts and cities in Hebei province have been called in to discuss their pollution problems with national and provincial environmental watchdogs.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2152 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Brenda Goh; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)