PRESS DIGEST - China - April 15
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 15, 2015 / 2:06 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - April 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- New trading accounts opened for Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share stock market hit 168,072 last week, up 7.66 percent from a week earlier, data from China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited (CSDC) showed.

- China plans to encourage local governments on the high-risk debt list to adopt “Public-private Partnerships” to lighten the load, the Ministry of Finance said in a guidance.

CHINA DAILY

- China’s agricultural authority plans to assess hybrid rice varieties after a large crop failure in the country’s western province of Anhui.

- China plans to improve its national security network to counter terrorism, according to guidelines issued on Monday by China’s cabinet, and will include a nationwide population information database and unified credit record systems.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Engen Tham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
