PRESS DIGEST - China - April 15

SHANGHAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday.

- New trading accounts opened for Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share stock market hit 168,072 last week, up 7.66 percent from a week earlier, data from China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited (CSDC) showed.

- China plans to encourage local governments on the high-risk debt list to adopt “Public-private Partnerships” to lighten the load, the Ministry of Finance said in a guidance.

- China’s agricultural authority plans to assess hybrid rice varieties after a large crop failure in the country’s western province of Anhui.

- China plans to improve its national security network to counter terrorism, according to guidelines issued on Monday by China’s cabinet, and will include a nationwide population information database and unified credit record systems.

