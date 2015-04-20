FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - April 20
#Market News
April 20, 2015 / 2:55 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - April 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Share prices of 489 companies listed on China’s Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses hit record highs in April, led by mechanical equipment, medicinal biotechnology and IT stocks, according to data from Wind Information.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China’s National Energy Administration plans to set up an internet scheme within three months and a China Internet Energy Consortium, said an official of the energy regulator at a recent conference.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Food safety whistleblowers will be afforded greater anonymity under new Shanghai city regulations, said an official from the city’s legislative body on Sunday. Currently, whistleblowers receive a reward of 5 percent of confirmed case values, but have to leave their name and contact details, something they will not have to do in the future.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Reporting by Chen Yixin and Engen Tham; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
