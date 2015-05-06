FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - China - May 6
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - May 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- New trading accounts hit 2.9 million last week, 10.72 percent lower from a week earlier, according to data from the country’s official clearing house.

- Northeast Securities plans to raise up to 5 billion yuan ($805.70 million) from its mainland stock offering for business expansion, the company said.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- China’s listed brokerages have raised 309.6 billion yuan in the first four months of this year, a 152.47 percent increase from the same period a year earlier, the paper said citing an industry source.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China will maintain the continuity and stability of its macroeconomic policies amid certain adjustments when entering a “new normal” of 7 percent growth, the mouthpiece of the party said in a commentary.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2058 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.