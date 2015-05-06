PRESS DIGEST - China - May 6

SHANGHAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- New trading accounts hit 2.9 million last week, 10.72 percent lower from a week earlier, according to data from the country’s official clearing house.

- Northeast Securities plans to raise up to 5 billion yuan ($805.70 million) from its mainland stock offering for business expansion, the company said.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- China’s listed brokerages have raised 309.6 billion yuan in the first four months of this year, a 152.47 percent increase from the same period a year earlier, the paper said citing an industry source.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China will maintain the continuity and stability of its macroeconomic policies amid certain adjustments when entering a “new normal” of 7 percent growth, the mouthpiece of the party said in a commentary.

($1 = 6.2058 Chinese yuan renminbi)