FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - China - May 8
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2015 / 1:55 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - May 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 8 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Shanghai Stock Exchange will support the development of the country’s emerging industries, including helping Internet firms to list in China, the bourse said in a statement.

- Ouzhi, a financial services subsidiary of Baosteel Iron & Steel Co Ltd, has signed strategic contracts with 13 banks in Shanghai for more than 160 billion yuan ($25.78 billion) of credit, the paper reported citing the deputy manager of the company.

- China’s State Council said in a directive on Thursday to push forward development of e-commerce, including lowering entry barriers and providing some financial support.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation has provided a total of $95.8 billion in insurance coverage to the country’s New Silk Road projects in 2014, including $400 million of reparation, the chairman of the company told the paper.

FINANCIAL TIMES

- Local insurance funds, with a total corpus of more than 600 billion yuan, will begin to invest in China’s stock market from next year, the paper said citing industry experts.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

$1 = 6.2063 Chinese yuan Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.