PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 25

SHANGHAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- China may cancel the stipulated 75 percent loan-to-deposit ratio for commercial banks and instead regard it as a liquidity-monitoring indicator, the newspaper said citing Xinhua.
- China’s economic growth could touch bottom in the third quarter of this year and rebound slightly in the fourth quarter, said Liu Yuanchun, a director of the research department at Renmin University.
- Share prices of twelve listed banks fell below their net assets-per-share value after China’s stock index suffered its biggest one-day fall since February 2007.
- A senior executive at HTC Corp denied rumors the company would sell its factory in Shanghai, but the person confirmed that the company would lay off 15 percent of staff.
- Although the top 500 Chinese companies have seen income swell over the years, room for growth has largely contracted, especially after the global financial crisis, a new report said.
