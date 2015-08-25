PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 25

SHANGHAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China may cancel the stipulated 75 percent loan-to-deposit ratio for commercial banks and instead regard it as a liquidity-monitoring indicator, the newspaper said citing Xinhua.

- China’s economic growth could touch bottom in the third quarter of this year and rebound slightly in the fourth quarter, said Liu Yuanchun, a director of the research department at Renmin University.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Share prices of twelve listed banks fell below their net assets-per-share value after China’s stock index suffered its biggest one-day fall since February 2007.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- A senior executive at HTC Corp denied rumors the company would sell its factory in Shanghai, but the person confirmed that the company would lay off 15 percent of staff.

CHINA DAILY

- Although the top 500 Chinese companies have seen income swell over the years, room for growth has largely contracted, especially after the global financial crisis, a new report said.

