PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 27
#Market News
August 27, 2015 / 1:35 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China and Thailand plan to sign a railway building contract in September, with a groundbreaking ceremony expected to be held at the end of October, said Zhu Xijun, general manager at China Railway Construction Corp.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Foreign funds invested over 23.8 billion yuan ($3.71 billion) into China’s stock market via the “Shanghai and Hong Kong stock connect” this week after China’s stock index dived to an eight-month low, according to the newspaper.

SECURITIES NEWS

- BYD Co Ltd posted a 29 percent profit increase to 466 million yuan ($72.70 million) in the first half of this year, the company said in its earnings report.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China’s regulators should use legal means to protect investors and create a positive market order to win the trust of investors, the newspaper said in a commentary.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

$1 = 6.4095 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
