PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 15

SHANGHAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China may need to invest around 6 to 10 trillion yuan ($1.57 trillion-$942.45 billion) in environmental governance during the 13th five-year plan period, said Wang Jinnan, an official in the Ministry of Environmental Protection.

- Guosen Hongsheng Investment Company, the subsidiary corporation of Guosen Securities, signed a cooperation agreement with Kindess Software to set up an assets management company, the company said in an announcement.

CHINA DAILY

- China’s financial risks are manageable despite the steep increase in non-performing loans during the first six months of the year, said Yang Zaiping, executive vice-president of the China Banking Association on Saturday.

