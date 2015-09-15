FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 15
#Market News
September 15, 2015

PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China may need to invest around 6 to 10 trillion yuan ($1.57 trillion-$942.45 billion) in environmental governance during the 13th five-year plan period, said Wang Jinnan, an official in the Ministry of Environmental Protection.

- Guosen Hongsheng Investment Company, the subsidiary corporation of Guosen Securities, signed a cooperation agreement with Kindess Software to set up an assets management company, the company said in an announcement.

CHINA DAILY

- China’s financial risks are manageable despite the steep increase in non-performing loans during the first six months of the year, said Yang Zaiping, executive vice-president of the China Banking Association on Saturday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3664 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
