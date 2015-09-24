FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 24
September 24, 2015

PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Euronext said it was cooperating with the Shanghai Stock Exchange to promote its spot, derivatives and commercial indexes and data.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said it plans to rank and supervise insurance companies according to their risk profile.

- Chen Zhixin, president of carmaker SAIC Motor Corp said the company is working towards becoming an integrated supplier to provide all-round products and services.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- Donghai Airlines said it plans to list on Shanghai’s A-share stock market in May 2016.

CHINA DAILY

- A majority of Japanese firms in China are willing to expand their operations, signalling improved business sentiment, Yoshihisa Tabata, director-general of the Beijing office of the Japan External Trade Organization was quoted as saying.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Brenda Goh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
