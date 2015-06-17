PRESS DIGEST-China - June 17

SHANGHAI, June 17 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The number of new investors in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets hit 1,413,500 last week, data from the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp Ltd showed.

- China Everbright Bank Co Ltd said it would cooperate with Xiaomi on its payment application, Everbright Cloud Payment Platform, in a bid to expand its mobile business.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Authorities plan to use China’s north-west Xinjiang region as a testing ground for the country’s energy reforms and intend to issue policies in line with this, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.

CHINA DAILY

- China will export six to eight domestically produced third-generation nuclear reactors by 2020, a senior official at China National Nuclear Corp said.

- Beijing has drafted its first regional action plan to control and combat air pollution in the area, a senior official from the municipal environmental authority said.

