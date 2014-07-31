FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST -China - July 31
July 31, 2014

PRESS DIGEST -China - July 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SECURITIES TIMES

China’s Insurance Regulatory Commission has issued guidance allowing insurers to invest in asset-backed securities.

21ST CENTURY HERALD

The first test for a recently-announced scheme that allows Hong Kong and mainland investors to buy stocks in each other’s market will take place on Aug. 11.

CHINA DAILY

China’s increasing number of flight delays has driven brisk sales of flight-delay insurance policies in the past two weeks, especially on routes in eastern and central parts of China, travel agencies said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

