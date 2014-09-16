FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-China - Sept 16
September 16, 2014

PRESS DIGEST-China - Sept 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China’s securities regulator plans to allow asset management units of brokerages to sell products that channel money into private equity.

- Nine government-owned companies in Yunnan province, including Yuntianhua Group and Yunnan Coal Chemical Industry Group Co, have publicly solicited outside investment into 33 subsidiary projects, as part of China’s efforts to diversify the ownership structure of state-owned enterprises.

CBN

- Chinese film producer Huayi Brothers Media Corp said it would invest $130 million to set up a unit in the United States.

CHINA SECURITIES NEWS

- The China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved 11 companies to pursue initial public offerings.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Officials from China’s government departments and state-owned firms have been withdrawing from executive MBA programmes after the government banned pricey training courses in July.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
