PRESS DIGEST- China - March 24

March 24 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Former central bank adviser Yu Yongding said a possible outflow of wealth from the richest Chinese is the biggest concern if China opens up the country’s capital accounts.

- China’s State Council said capital markets should play a major role in driving innovation and helping China’s economic restructuring.

21ST CENTURY HERALD

- Government think-tank China Academy of Social Sciences is predicting that the country’s gross domestic product growth will fall to 6.85 percent in the first quarter.

CHINA DAILY

- Authorities plan to speed up construction of a high-speed rail link between Winter Olympic bid cities Beijing and Zhangjiakou, with work forecasted to start by June, the municipal railway authority said.

- Internet companies in China are rushing to attract Yahoo Inc’s staff after the U.S. Internet giant’s announcement that it was shutting its operations in the country.

