PRESS DIGEST- China - March 24
March 24, 2015 / 1:20 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- China - March 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Former central bank adviser Yu Yongding said a possible outflow of wealth from the richest Chinese is the biggest concern if China opens up the country’s capital accounts.

- China’s State Council said capital markets should play a major role in driving innovation and helping China’s economic restructuring.

21ST CENTURY HERALD

- Government think-tank China Academy of Social Sciences is predicting that the country’s gross domestic product growth will fall to 6.85 percent in the first quarter.

CHINA DAILY

- Authorities plan to speed up construction of a high-speed rail link between Winter Olympic bid cities Beijing and Zhangjiakou, with work forecasted to start by June, the municipal railway authority said.

- Internet companies in China are rushing to attract Yahoo Inc’s staff after the U.S. Internet giant’s announcement that it was shutting its operations in the country.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Compiled by Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
