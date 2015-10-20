PRESS DIGEST - China - Oct 20

SHANGHAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Margin trading and short-selling balances on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges have reached 972.7 billion yuan ($152.96 billion), with net inflows seen for seven consecutive trading days, according to data compiled by the newspaper.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- National real estate development investment rose year-on-year by 2.6 percent over the January-September period to 7.05 trillion yuan ($1.11 trillion), according to the National Statistics Bureau.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The amount held by China’s mutual funds fell month-on-month by 55.89 billion yuan ($8.79 billion)to 6.69 trillion yuan at the end of September, according to data released by the Asset Management Association of China on Monday.

CHINA DAILY

- China ranked as the fourth-largest deal maker in the United States at the end of September this year, having cut 46 deals worth $13.57 billion, according to U.S. law firm Baker & McKenzie. It said the country took sixth place in 2014.

