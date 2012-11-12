PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 12

Financial Times
The BBC was scrambling on Sunday to limit the damage done by a scandal that has seen Director-General George Entwistle quit and Chairman Lord Patten call for a “radical overhaul”.
Greece is battling to raise funds to avoid defaulting on a 5 billion euros ($6.35 billion) debt repayment this week.
George Osborne is being urged by leading Tory MPs to raise council tax on mansions and expensive homes.
KKR is launching two investment funds to be distributed to individuals by Charles Schwab, the U.S. brokerage.
Apple has settled its first patent battle over smartphone makers using Google’s Android platform.
RYANAIR‘S AER LINGUS REMEDIES REJECTED
The EU is to serve formal objections against Ryanair’s third proposed takeover of Aer Lingus.
Investors will on Monday register one of the biggest protest votes this year, in a move against Redrow’s senior non-executive director.
Xstrata and Glencore are moving to boost shareholder turnout in an upcoming vote on their proposed merger.
The Russian government has for the first time publicly encouraged the U.S. and Iran to begin direct one-to-one negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme.