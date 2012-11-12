PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 12

Financial Times

Headlines

BBC CHAIRMAN CALLS FOR RADICAL OVERHAUL -

GREECE BATTLES TO AVERT 5 BLN EUROS DEFAULT -

CALL TO RAISE COUNCIL TAX ON MANSIONS -

KKR OPENS FUNDS AIMED AT PRIVATE INVESTORS -

APPLE AND HTC END PATENT BATTLE -

RYANAIR‘S AER LINGUS REMEDIES REJECTED -

REDROW INVESTORS TAKE AIM AT DIRECTOR -

INVESTORS RALLIED FOR XSTRATA DEAL VOTE -

MOSCOW URGES DIRECT US-IRAN TALKS -

Overview

BBC CHAIRMAN CALLS FOR RADICAL OVERHAUL

The BBC was scrambling on Sunday to limit the damage done by a scandal that has seen Director-General George Entwistle quit and Chairman Lord Patten call for a “radical overhaul”.

GREECE BATTLES TO AVERT 5 BLN EUROS DEFAULT

Greece is battling to raise funds to avoid defaulting on a 5 billion euros ($6.35 billion) debt repayment this week.

CALL TO RAISE COUNCIL TAX ON MANSIONS

George Osborne is being urged by leading Tory MPs to raise council tax on mansions and expensive homes.

KKR OPENS FUNDS AIMED AT PRIVATE INVESTORS

KKR is launching two investment funds to be distributed to individuals by Charles Schwab, the U.S. brokerage.

APPLE AND HTC END PATENT BATTLE

Apple has settled its first patent battle over smartphone makers using Google’s Android platform.

RYANAIR‘S AER LINGUS REMEDIES REJECTED

The EU is to serve formal objections against Ryanair’s third proposed takeover of Aer Lingus.

REDROW INVESTORS TAKE AIM AT DIRECTOR

Investors will on Monday register one of the biggest protest votes this year, in a move against Redrow’s senior non-executive director.

INVESTORS RALLIED FOR XSTRATA DEAL VOTE

Xstrata and Glencore are moving to boost shareholder turnout in an upcoming vote on their proposed merger.

MOSCOW URGES DIRECT US-IRAN TALKS

The Russian government has for the first time publicly encouraged the U.S. and Iran to begin direct one-to-one negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme.