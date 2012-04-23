PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 24

Financial Times
Walmart shares tumbled nearly 5 percent and shares in its Mexican business dropped even further as allegations of bribery and a cover-up shook the U.S. retailer.
Facebook’s revenue and profit growth are slowing, marking a turning point for the high-growth social networking company just weeks before its initial public offering.
The Cable & Wireless name is set to disappear from the UK telecoms market after almost 80 years following Vodafone’s agreement of a 1 billion pound ($1.61 billion) cash acquisition of the group.
Deutsche Bank’s non-executive board is facing a protest from an influential activist investor over its pay policies and turbulent succession planning in another sign of how global investors are challenging bank directors.
Cobham, the UK defence and aerospace group, has completed its five-month-long search for a chief executive by hiring Robert Murphy from the U.S. subsidiary of BAE Systems .
The former head of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. pension fund, has been slapped with civil charges accusing him of defrauding Apollo Global, the private equity group.
Andreessen Horowitz has been forced to defend its early stake in Instagram, the photo-sharing app acquired by Facebook this month for about $1 billion, despite the venture capital firm receiving a more than 300-fold return in two years.
Volvo Cars will launch 10 models in China over the next five years as it seeks to make up for lost time in the world’s largest car market, its chief executive said.