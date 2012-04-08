PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 9

Financial Times
Thomas Cook is on the brink of agreeing a 1.2 billion pound ($1.90 billion) deal with banks that will secure the future of the debt-laden package-holiday operator. link.reuters.com/hek57s
BANKS TEST ‘CDOS’ FOR TRADE FINANCE
Some of the world's biggest banks are trying to extend the principles of securitisation to the plain-vanilla world of trade finance - a market worth an estimated $10 trillion a year - as concern mounts that regulatory changes could constrain a key lubricant of the global economy. link.reuters.com/jek57s
Britain will push to deepen the European Union's 2020 carbon reduction targets at talks in Denmark next week in a sign of renewed government commitment to the fight against global warming. link.reuters.com/kek57s
The start of the first-quarter earnings reporting season this week is set to challenge the U.S. equity market, with analysts predicting that profits will fall in most sectors. link.reuters.com/mek57s
Mitsui Fudosan, the world's largest property company by asset value, is preparing to break into the European market as it looks to double the share of its profits garnered from overseas business. link.reuters.com/nek57s
The compensation system for victims of oil tanker pollution will be "completely undermined" when European Union sanctions bar insurers from honouring some Iran-related claims made under valid certificates, the most senior international maritime insurer has warned. link.reuters.com/pek57s
Bosco, one of Russia's best-known fashion brands, is betting that the London Olympics will provide a fillip for its first international store as the sports and leisurewear retailer enters the British market. link.reuters.com/qek57s
$1 = 0.6317 British pounds Reporting by Stephen Mangan