PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 27

Deutsche Bank has is to introduce rules allowing it to strip staff of bonuses earned at previous employers.
The insurance industry faces its biggest ever loss in agriculture as the worst drought hit the U.S. in over 50 years.
British ice cream makers can claim to be the hottest in Europe in creating specialist products.
Shareholders in G4S are backing chief executive Nick Buckles ahead of the security group’s half-year results on Monday.
This month has been the busiest August on record for global corporate bond issuance.
U.S. television advertising campaigns are failing to reach a large portion of their target audiences, according to new research.
UniCredit, Italy’s largest bank by assets, is being investigated by U.S. authorities for possibly breaking sanctions with Iran.
Syrian opposition activists have accused the Syrian government of committing a massacre in a town near Damascus.
Richard Branson’s offer to run the West Coast train line not-for-profit, while the government reviews a contract decision, has been rejected.
Hertz is on the verge of announcing a deal to buy rival car rental chain Dollar Thrifty.