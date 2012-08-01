PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 1

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
Europe’s economy took their toll on two of the region’s leading investment banks, Deutsche Bank and UBS , which both revealed sharp profit falls.
SWITZERLAND IS ‘NEW CHINA’ IN CURRENCIES
There is a “new China” active in the currency markets, according to analysts, as Switzerland’s battle to weaken the franc inflates.
A teenage Chinese swimmer was on Monday at the centre of the Olympic Games’ first controversy over allegations of doping.
BP’s chief executive was forced to deny the group had lost its way after unveiling disappointing second-quarter earnings.
The Office of Fair Trading on Tuesday accused the InterContinental Hotels Group of anti-competitive behaviour.
Japan’s financial regulator is set to penalise Nomura for breaching Japanese financial law.
Francois Hollande and Mario Monti issued a joint statement on Tuesday expressing a determination to “do everything” to protect the euro.
BAA, Heathrow’s owner, expects that a noise compensation regime will be needed if a third runway at the airport is given the ministerial go-ahead.
Deutsche Bank’s new co-chief executive Anshu Jain is to cut 1,500 jobs at the group’s investment bank.
Microsoft Corp unveiled a revamped, Facebook-friendly version of its free, online email service on Tuesday.
U.S. authorities settled a massive fraud complaint against the world’s most popular online poker company on Tuesday.