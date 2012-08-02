PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 2

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
Senior government figures are discussing the possibility of buying out private investors in Royal Bank of Scotland.
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised hopes that it will act to boost the economy in September.
The New York Stock Exchange was on Wednesday reviewing highly unusual trading in 148 stocks after an electronic trading system malfunctioned.
Head of Moore Capital Louis Bacon plans to return some $2 billion to investors in his flagship fund to make it more nimble.
U.S. corporate revenue growth slowed considerably in the second quarter due to weakness in Europe and Asia and a strong dollar.
A consortium of banks is poised to take control of Mouchel , after the highly leveraged outsourcing group agreed a debt-for-equity swap with its lenders.
Frederic Oudea, chairman and chief executive of Societe Generale, said that France’s new tax on financial transactions risked making European assets less attractive.
E.L. James’s Fifty Shades erotic trilogy has overtaken sales of JK Rowling’s entire Harry Potter series on Amazon.co.uk .