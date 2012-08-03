PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 3

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
Mario Draghi demanded euro zone governments turn to existing rescue funds before any intervention by the ECB.
Kofi Annan quit as the U.N.-Arab League Joint Special Envoy for Syria blaming politics within the U.N. Security Council.
Knight Capital Group revealed a $440 million pre-tax loss from erroneous trading positions triggered by a software glitch.
A profit warning from Sony and a massive loss forecast from Sharp have highlighted the depth of the problems facing Japan’s consumer electronics industry.
HMV’s CEO is quitting after six years as the retailer’s chief executive.
JP Morgan is to close a fund that was set up to invest in line with Catholic beliefs.
Siemens has started a share repurchase programme worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.65 billion) to be carried out by the end of this year.
Alistair Darling came within a whisker of fully nationalising the Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds in January 2009.
Bank of America Corp is in talks with Fannie Mae to resolve a dispute over bad mortgages.