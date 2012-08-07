PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 7

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
New York state’s financial watchdog accused Standard Chartered of hiding $250 billion of transactions with the Iranian government.
Refunds of mis-sold PPI are doing more to boost Britain’s economy than government initiatives to stimulate growth, official and bank data show.
Curiosity, Nasa’s $2.5 billion robotic rover, landed safely on Mars on Monday morning after a complex descent involving a parachute, retrorockets and a hovering “sky crane”.
A group of investors rescued Knight Capital Group in a $400 million deal that keeps the leader in U.S. equities market-making in business.
Best Buy Co founder Richard Schulze on Monday offered to take the struggling U.S. electronics retailer private.
BHP Billiton is in protracted talks with Harry Winston, the Canadian mining and retail group, about a sale of its diamond business.
Acer, the world’s fourth largest computer manufacturer by shipments, has attacked Microsoft’s planned move into tablets.
HMV is close to naming Carphone Warehouse executive Ian Kenyon as its new finance director.