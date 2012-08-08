PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 8

Financial Times
COALITION TRY TO DRAW LINE UNDER 'WORST DOMESTIC'
Standard Chartered hit back hard on Tuesday against U.S. regulatory attempts to cast it as a “rogue institution”.
Britain won four more gold medals at the London Olympics on Tuesday, surging past the modern record of 19 set in Beijing.
Xstrata on Tuesday sought to underline its standalone growth prospects and pledged to prune capital spending.
The price of tea has reached a 2 1/2-year high as poor crops in some of the world’s most important producers strain supplies.
Demand for U.S. junk-rated debt has propelled yields towards new low.
Shares in Standard Chartered plunged by as much as 24 percent on Tuesday after a probe found it laundered funds for Iran.
Several senior British MPs on Tuesday accused U.S. regulators of pursuing an anti-City of London agenda.
British coalition leaders David Cameron and Nick Clegg launch a “midterm review” of the coalition when MPs return in the the autumn.
The U.S. wants China and Arab states to help foot the $3 billion bill for a deal designed to unlock oil production in Sudan and South Sudan.
Amazon.com has launched a textbook rental service, allowing U.S. students to borrow print editions for a school term at up to 70 percent off the price of new titles.