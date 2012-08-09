PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 9

Financial Times
BRAZIL‘S CENTRAL BANK STAFF GO ON STRIKE -
Standard Chartered has sought advice about whether it can pursue a legal action against the U.S. regulator.
A small group of Maoist protesters from all over China met near the courthouse to demonstrate their support for the wife of Bo Xilai.
Hewlett Packard raised its third-quarter earnings forecast on Wednesday and said it was writing down the value of its services business by $8 billion.
The initial public offering of Manchester United is on track to be finalised by Thursday evening.
The Washington-based private equity group Carlyle Group has had its best quarter for fundraising since 2008.
BOE Governor Mervyn King has questioned the approach of the U.S. regulator that accused Standard Chartered of breaching sanctions.
The Bank of England signalled that economic recovery will be slower and weaker than expected since the beginning of the crisis.
Employees at Brazil’s central bank are striking for a 23 percent pay rise to keep pace with rising prices.
The New York Times Co is nearing a deal to sell its flagging About Group, the digital unit housing the consumer how-to website.
News Corp has written down the value of its publishing businesses by $2.8 billion and taken a $224 million charge to cover the costs of hacking investigations.