PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 10

Overview
Barclays has announced the City of London grandee Sir David Walker as its next chairman.
The United Nations has called for an immediate suspension of government-mandated U.S. ethanol production.
Britain’s exports fell in the second quarter, leading to its biggest trade deficit in at least 15 years.
Plans have been made to form a consortium to buy a 66 percent stake in the government-controlled nuclear group Urenco for as much as 7 billion euro.
The best-performing investments in the five years since the financial crisis began in earnest has most of all been corn.
Aviva has taken a large writedown on the value of its US business as it looks to sell the division.
Banks could be obliged to contribute to setting Libor benchmark interest rates after a rigging scandal prompted demands for an overhaul.
George Osborne has spoken to the U.S. Treasury secretary three times in the space of two days over the probe into Standard Chartered.
Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi has become the latest lender to face questions in the Libor rigging scandal.
U.S. private equity investor the Carlyle Group has said it will acquire TCW from its French owner Societe Generale .