PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 13

Financial Times

Headlines

POSEN IN PARTING SHOT AT KING ON POLICY -

EGYPT‘S MORSI SACKS TOP MILITARY LEADERS -

OBAMA CAMPAIGN ATTACKS RYAN PICK -

EU HEDGE FUNDS FACE PAY THREAT -

PROPERTY IN SPAIN AND ITALY ON THE BRINK -

JP MORGAN DUO UNLIKELY TO ROCK THE BOAT -

NUMBER OF STATE SELL-OFFS CUT IN HALF -

STANDARD CHARTERED PUSHES FOR SETTLEMENT -

AMERICAN AIRLINES CONSIDERS STRATEGIC OPTIONS -

G20 PLANS RESPONSE TO RISING FOOD PRICES -

Overview

POSEN IN PARTING SHOT AT KING ON POLICY

BoE’s Adam Posen says QE is preventing the British economy from further deterioration, but calls for an additional or better instrument.

EGYPT‘S MORSI SACKS TOP MILITARY LEADERS

Egypt’s new Islamist president Mohamed Morsi has sacked the country’s top two military leaders and annulled a constitutional declaration.

OBAMA CAMPAIGN ATTACKS RYAN PICK

The Obama campaign has labelled Paul Ryan a “rightwing ideologue,” elevating Mitt Romney’s choice of running-mate into a central figure.

EU HEDGE FUNDS FACE PAY THREAT

Fund managers in Europe could be caught offguard by strict pay curbs when the first EU attempt to regulate the industry next year.

PROPERTY IN SPAIN AND ITALY ON THE BRINK

The Spanish and Italian commercial property markets have all but collapsed with the number of transactions in both countries falling more than 90 percent.

JP MORGAN DUO UNLIKELY TO ROCK THE BOAT

The new investment banking leadership at JPMorgan aims to boost annual pre-tax profit by $1 billion within five years.

NUMBER OF STATE SELL-OFFS CUT IN HALF

The pace of privatisation around the world has slowed sharply, with an unprecedented number of asset sales delayed or cancelled.

STANDARD CHARTERED PUSHES FOR SETTLEMENT

Standard Chartered is pushing for a settlement to resolve allegations it violated U.S. sanctions.

AMERICAN AIRLINES CONSIDERS STRATEGIC OPTIONS

American Airlines will decide within weeks whether to pursue a merger, including the “attractive option” of merging with smaller rival U.S. Airways.

G20 PLANS RESPONSE TO RISING FOOD PRICES

G20 countries are to step in to try and co-ordinate a response to surging food prices.