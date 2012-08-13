PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 13

Financial Times
BoE’s Adam Posen says QE is preventing the British economy from further deterioration, but calls for an additional or better instrument.
EGYPT‘S MORSI SACKS TOP MILITARY LEADERS
Egypt’s new Islamist president Mohamed Morsi has sacked the country’s top two military leaders and annulled a constitutional declaration.
The Obama campaign has labelled Paul Ryan a “rightwing ideologue,” elevating Mitt Romney’s choice of running-mate into a central figure.
Fund managers in Europe could be caught offguard by strict pay curbs when the first EU attempt to regulate the industry next year.
The Spanish and Italian commercial property markets have all but collapsed with the number of transactions in both countries falling more than 90 percent.
The new investment banking leadership at JPMorgan aims to boost annual pre-tax profit by $1 billion within five years.
The pace of privatisation around the world has slowed sharply, with an unprecedented number of asset sales delayed or cancelled.
Standard Chartered is pushing for a settlement to resolve allegations it violated U.S. sanctions.
American Airlines will decide within weeks whether to pursue a merger, including the “attractive option” of merging with smaller rival U.S. Airways.
G20 countries are to step in to try and co-ordinate a response to surging food prices.