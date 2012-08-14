FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 14
#Funds News
August 14, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Financial Times

Headlines

EMAILS TELL OF FEAR OVER EADS PAYMENTS -

COALITION PLANS HOUSE-BUILDING STIMULUS -

SOCIAL MEDIA COULD TURN ATHLETE EARNINGS GOLD -

GOOGLE TO BUY FROMMER‘S TRAVEL GUIDE -

BP SELLS CALIFORNIA REFINERY FOR $2.5 BLN -

WEAK EXPORTS CURB JAPANESE GROWTH

JULIUS BAER TO BUY MERRILL LYNCH ARM -

Overview

EMAILS TELL OF FEAR OVER EADS PAYMENTS

Senior EADS executives were alerted five years ago about questionable payments made to Cayman Island bank accounts and lavish gifts given to the Saudi Arabian royal family.

COALITION PLANS HOUSE-BUILDING STIMULUS

Britain’s coalition is planning to unveil new measures next month to stimulate the construction sector.

SOCIAL MEDIA COULD TURN ATHLETE EARNINGS GOLD

Olympic athletes are returning from the Games hoping to extend their peak period for endorsement earnings through their increased popularity on social media.

JULIUS BAER TO BUY MERRILL LYNCH ARM

Swiss private bank Julius Baer has agreed to acquire Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch non-U.S. wealth management business.

GOOGLE TO BUY FROMMER‘S TRAVEL GUIDE

Google has struck a deal to buy Frommer‘s, the travel guides for the post-backpacking generation.

BP SELLS CALIFORNIA REFINERY FOR $2.5 BLN

BP is to sell a California oil refinery to Tesoro of the U.S. for $2.5 billion.

WEAK EXPORTS CURB JAPANESE GROWTH

Japan’s economy grew at an annualised 1.4 percent in the second quarter against analysts’ expectations of a 2.3 percent rise.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
