PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 14

Senior EADS executives were alerted five years ago about questionable payments made to Cayman Island bank accounts and lavish gifts given to the Saudi Arabian royal family.
Britain’s coalition is planning to unveil new measures next month to stimulate the construction sector.
Olympic athletes are returning from the Games hoping to extend their peak period for endorsement earnings through their increased popularity on social media.
Swiss private bank Julius Baer has agreed to acquire Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch non-U.S. wealth management business.
GOOGLE TO BUY FROMMER‘S TRAVEL GUIDE
Google has struck a deal to buy Frommer‘s, the travel guides for the post-backpacking generation.
BP is to sell a California oil refinery to Tesoro of the U.S. for $2.5 billion.
Japan’s economy grew at an annualised 1.4 percent in the second quarter against analysts’ expectations of a 2.3 percent rise.