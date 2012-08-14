PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 15

Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

STAN CHART SETTLES WITH NY REGULATOR

Standard Chartered has agreed to pay $340 million to settle accusations it potentially violated U.S. regulations.

GREECE SEEKS TWO-YEAR AUSTERITY EXTENSION

Greece will seek a two-year extension of its latest austerity programme at talks next week with Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande.

LIB DEMS PUSH TO REOPEN BANK REFORM

Nick Clegg and Vince Cable are leading a push to reopen talks on UK banking reforms in a move that could stoke coalition tensions.

SPANISH SAVERS OFFERED HAIRCUT THEN MONEY BACK

Spain is in talks with Brussels to allow retail clients who bought savings products from now nationalised lenders to avoid losing their investments as part of Spain’s bailout.

ICAHN‘S SON HONES SKILLS WITH $3 BLN FUND

Carl C Icahn, the hedge fund manager and activist scourge of U.S. boardrooms, has given $3 billion of his fortune to his son.

MANGANESE BRONZE GOES SOUTH ON IT ERROR

Investors have piled out of Manganese Bronze after the maker of one of London’s black cab, blamed errors in its IT system for a 3.9 million pound ($6.12 million) accounting black hole.

KIEV TO OPT FOR EXXON MOBIL AND SHELL BID

Ukraine has approved a joint offshore exploration bid led by ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell to unlock oil and gas reserves deep under the Black Sea.

RIM PREPARES NEXT BLACKBERRY GENERATION

Research In Motion has begun manufacturing “beta” or test units of its next generation BlackBerry 10 devices.

EURO ZONE EDGES BACK TOWARDS RECESSION

The euro zone edged closer towards its second recession in three years as the single currency bloc contracted in the second quarter.