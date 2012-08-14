PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 15

Financial Times
Standard Chartered has agreed to pay $340 million to settle accusations it potentially violated U.S. regulations.
Greece will seek a two-year extension of its latest austerity programme at talks next week with Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande.
Nick Clegg and Vince Cable are leading a push to reopen talks on UK banking reforms in a move that could stoke coalition tensions.
Spain is in talks with Brussels to allow retail clients who bought savings products from now nationalised lenders to avoid losing their investments as part of Spain’s bailout.
ICAHN‘S SON HONES SKILLS WITH $3 BLN FUND
Carl C Icahn, the hedge fund manager and activist scourge of U.S. boardrooms, has given $3 billion of his fortune to his son.
Investors have piled out of Manganese Bronze after the maker of one of London’s black cab, blamed errors in its IT system for a 3.9 million pound ($6.12 million) accounting black hole.
Ukraine has approved a joint offshore exploration bid led by ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell to unlock oil and gas reserves deep under the Black Sea.
Research In Motion has begun manufacturing “beta” or test units of its next generation BlackBerry 10 devices.
The euro zone edged closer towards its second recession in three years as the single currency bloc contracted in the second quarter.