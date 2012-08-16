FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 16
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 12:00 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Financial Times

Headlines

STAN CHART SHARES BOUNCE AFTER SETTLEMENT -

UK EMPLOYMENT HITS LOWEST IN A YEAR -

REPUBLICAN DONOR URGES ROMNEY TO TIGHTEN BANK RULES -

RESOLUTION REVAMPS STRUCTURE -

VIRGIN THREATENS TO GIVE UP ON UK RAIL -

BARRICK GOLD EXPLORES SALE OF AFRICA STAKE -

BRAZIL UNVEIL $66 BLN STIMULUS PLAN -

FACEBOOK TRIES TO SPEED INSTAGRAM DEAL -

Overview

STAN CHART SHARES BOUNCE AFTER SETTLEMENT

Standard Chartered’s shares rallied on Wednesday after the bank settled allegations of wrongdoing with U.S. regulators.

UK EMPLOYMENT HITS LOWEST IN A YEAR

Unemployment in Britain fell to its lowest level in nearly a year in the second quarter.

REPUBLICAN DONOR URGES ROMNEY TO TIGHTEN BANK RULES

Paul Singer, the billionaire hedge fund manager who is one of the Republican party’s most influential donors, is pressing Mitt Romney to tighten bank regulation.

RESOLUTION REVAMPS STRUCTURE

Resolution is to scrap its complex corporate structure in the face of regulatory pressure as part of revamp.

VIRGIN THREATENS TO GIVE UP ON UK RAIL

British billionaire Richard Branson attacked as “insanity” a decision to award a key mainline train service to a rival to his Virgin Trains.

BARRICK GOLD EXPLORES SALE OF AFRICA STAKE

Canada’s Barrick Gold, the world’s largest gold producer, has been exploring a sale of its 74 per cent stake in African Barrick.

BRAZIL UNVEIL $66 BLN STIMULUS PLAN

Brazil’s government has unveiled measures to lure up to $133 billion reais ($66 billion) in private investment for road and rail projects.

FACEBOOK TRIES TO SPEED INSTAGRAM DEAL

Facebook is seeking to expedite the payout of its Instagram acquisition before the deal closes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.