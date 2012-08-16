PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 16

Financial Times
Standard Chartered’s shares rallied on Wednesday after the bank settled allegations of wrongdoing with U.S. regulators.
Unemployment in Britain fell to its lowest level in nearly a year in the second quarter.
Paul Singer, the billionaire hedge fund manager who is one of the Republican party’s most influential donors, is pressing Mitt Romney to tighten bank regulation.
Resolution is to scrap its complex corporate structure in the face of regulatory pressure as part of revamp.
British billionaire Richard Branson attacked as “insanity” a decision to award a key mainline train service to a rival to his Virgin Trains.
Canada’s Barrick Gold, the world’s largest gold producer, has been exploring a sale of its 74 per cent stake in African Barrick.
Brazil’s government has unveiled measures to lure up to $133 billion reais ($66 billion) in private investment for road and rail projects.
Facebook is seeking to expedite the payout of its Instagram acquisition before the deal closes.