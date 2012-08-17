PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 17

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
Shares in Facebook fell sharply to a fresh record low on Thursday, as a lock-up period that had prevented some shareholders from selling expired.
South African police fired on protesting mine workers on Thursday, in the worst violence to afflict South Africa’s mining industry in recent years.
A company controlled by Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s Bain Capital ran an unlawful campaign to suppress a potential union in the 1980s.
Christopher Rokos, co-founder of Europe’s second largest hedge fund manager, Brevan Howard, is to leave the firm.
Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s top gold miner, is in talks to sell all or a part of its stake in its African arm to a Chinese buyer.
Global demand for gold is seeing a significant slowdown as top consumers in India and China pare purchases.
Paul Fisher, the Bank of England’s executive director of markets, is confident the Bank’s latest attempt to kick-start the UK economy will be a success.
The UK will not allow Julian Assange safe passage to Ecuador, after the South American country granted the founder of WikiLeaks asylum.
Business executives across the world think it would be better for the global economy if Barack Obama remained U.S. president.