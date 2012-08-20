PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 20

Financial Times
TREASURY WEIGHS GERMAN ‘MINI JOBS’ SCHEME -
Chinese companies competing for one of the UK’s biggest nuclear projects are unlikely to end up with a majority stake in any winning consortium.
The biggest anti-Japan street protests in seven years flared across China on Sunday.
The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, the Norwegian oil fund, is planning to take on more risk.
CME Group, the world’s largest futures exchange operator, will on Monday unveil plans for a European derivatives market.
A disappointing second-quarter earnings season in Europe has prompted analysts to scale back their expectations for earnings growth for the rest of 2012.
The global economic outlook is more uncertain than at the start of the crisis in late 2008, according to Caterpillar .
Hay has become a key commodity in the U.S. agricultural market, with price gains in drought-stressed areas outpacing corn.
Virgin Rail is pushing the government to provide detailed feedback on why it lost the contest to run the UK’s West Coast rail franchise.
British treasury ministers are considering the introduction of German-style “mini jobs”, which exempt workers from tax and national insurance.
G4S is set to pull out of Pakistan amid an increasingly hostile environment for foreign security companies.