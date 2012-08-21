PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 21

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
Chinese court sentenced, Gu Kailai, the wife of disgraced Politburo member Bo Xilai to death on Monday but suspended her execution.
Asil Nadir, who built one of the most successful businesses in Britain in the 1980s was found guilty of theft on Monday.
Citigroup’s chief executive Vikram Pandit has as knocked back the idea of big banks being split up.
Best Buy shares fell more than 10 percent on Monday as talks over a takeover broke down.
Godrej, the Indian consumer goods group, plans to establish operations in Pakistan and Myanmar.
Apple became the world’s most valuable company in history during intraday trading on Monday.
Everything Everywhere is in advanced discussions to sell part of its crucial spectrum holdings capable of carrying next generation 4G mobile services to Three.
CME Group confirmed on Monday that it would file an application for a London-based derivatives bourse, its first outside the U.S.
Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Monday that it would buy rival Coventry Health Care Inc for $5.6 billion.
BAA will proceed with the sale of London’s Stansted airport after three years of battling a Competition Commission order for its disposal.