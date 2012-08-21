PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 21

Financial Times

Headlines

GU KAILAI JAILED FOR BRITONS MURDER -

ASIL NADIR FOUND GUILTY OF THEFT -

CITI CHIEF REJECTS CALLS FOR BANK SPLITS -

BEST BUY SHARES HIT AS TALKS BREAK DOWN -

GODREJ SET TO DEEPEN PAKISTAN TRADE TIES -

CME CONFIRMS EXPANSION DRIVE IN EUROPE -

AETNA BUYS COVENTRY HEALTH FOR $5.7 BLN -

BAA GIVES UP FIGHT TO RETAIN STANSTED -

APPLE MARKET CAP MILESTONE -

Overview

GU KAILAI JAILED FOR BRITONS MURDER

Chinese court sentenced, Gu Kailai, the wife of disgraced Politburo member Bo Xilai to death on Monday but suspended her execution.

ASIL NADIR FOUND GUILTY OF THEFT

Asil Nadir, who built one of the most successful businesses in Britain in the 1980s was found guilty of theft on Monday.

CITI CHIEF REJECTS CALLS FOR BANK SPLITS

Citigroup’s chief executive Vikram Pandit has as knocked back the idea of big banks being split up.

BEST BUY SHARES HIT AS TALKS BREAK DOWN

Best Buy shares fell more than 10 percent on Monday as talks over a takeover broke down.

GODREJ SET TO DEEPEN PAKISTAN TRADE TIES

Godrej, the Indian consumer goods group, plans to establish operations in Pakistan and Myanmar.

APPLE MARKET CAP MILESTONE

Apple became the world’s most valuable company in history during intraday trading on Monday.

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE IN SPECTRUM TALKS

Everything Everywhere is in advanced discussions to sell part of its crucial spectrum holdings capable of carrying next generation 4G mobile services to Three.

CME CONFIRMS EXPANSION DRIVE IN EUROPE

CME Group confirmed on Monday that it would file an application for a London-based derivatives bourse, its first outside the U.S.

AETNA BUYS COVENTRY HEALTH FOR $5.7 BLN

Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Monday that it would buy rival Coventry Health Care Inc for $5.6 billion.

BAA GIVES UP FIGHT TO RETAIN STANSTED

BAA will proceed with the sale of London’s Stansted airport after three years of battling a Competition Commission order for its disposal.