PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 22

AKIN‘S RAPE COMMENTS GODSEND TO OBAMA -
Glencore has challenged Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund to accept its all-share offer for miner Xstrata.
The benchmark S&P 500 index hit its highest level in more than four years, spurred by solid gains in energy, technology and financial stocks.
Lonmin has backed down on its threat to fire striking workers who failed to return to work by Tuesday.
Federal authorities in the U.S. are investigating Royal Bank of Scotland for possible breaches of Iran sanctions.
Rongsheng shipbuilders added only two ships in the first six months of 2012, evidence of how the global economic slowdown is hitting the sector in China.
Barnes & Noble can thank an erotic novel for helping to boost traffic through its stores, lift sales of ebooks and narrow first quarter losses.
Britain’s public finances deteriorated in July as corporation tax receipts plunged.
Republican Representative Todd Akin resisted pressure to quit the U.S. Senate race in Missouri after saying “legitimate rape” did not cause its victims to become pregnant.
Ryanair is considering bidding for a 25 percent stake in Stansted airport in the UK.
Generali has become the latest European insurer to plan an exit from the U.S. after it put its U.S. life reinsurance business up for sale.