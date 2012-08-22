PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 23

Financial Times
Labour unrest engulfing the South African platinum industry spread on Wednesday.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to ease policy unless there is a sharp change in economic data.
The Conservative party has been asked to repay 440,000 pounds ($695,400) in donations made by Asil Nadir.
Anglo American is close to a deal with Codelco that would see the Chilean copper miner buy a 24.5 percent share of the London-listed group.
The proposed Glencore-Xstrata merger suffered another blow after ISS recommended shareholders vote against the combination.
Investors have raised concerns over the planned move of Sir Brian Souter to the role of chairman of Stagecoach.
BHP Billiton has shelved its planned $20 billion Olympic Dam expansion in Australia and put all other approvals on hold.
Euro zone leaders have reiterated that they will not make decisions about supplying fresh aid to Greece until September.
Hewlett-Packard reported a 5 percent fall in revenues as consumers bought fewer printers and PCs.